from Paola Caruso

Data for Sunday 31 July. The positivity rate was 18% with 204,903 swabs. Admissions: -103. intensive care: +6

I’m 36,966 the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 49,571, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.040.025 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE there are 83 deaths today (yesterday 121), for a total of 172,086 victims from February 2020.

The people recovered or discharged are a total of 19,591,456 e 47,412 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 86,714). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 1,276,483, equal to -10.243 compared to yesterday (-36,538 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 204.903, which is 85,110 less than yesterday when it was 290,013. The 18% positivity rate (approximation of 18.04%); yesterday it was 17.1%. See also A small mutation is enough to make the Zika virus more dangerous

The curve moves down, then touches the weekly low point with Monday’s data (due to the lower number of tests). The slight and continuous downward trend. Deaths are also decreasing, although the number of victims on holidays may not be complete due to the fact that some facilities do not send information on weekends.

There are two regions above 4,000 new infected: Lombardy (+4,549 cases) and Veneto (+4,296 cases), followed by Campania (+3,907), Lazio (+3,295) and Emilia-Romagna (+3,261) above the threshold of 3,000. .

The health system Hospital stays in non-critical areas decrease and increase slightly in resuscitation. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -103 (yesterday -166), for a total of 10,499 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +6 (yesterday -18) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 388 seriously ill, with 33 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 28). See also With Omicron, even more cases of Long Covid are risked: the study in The Lancet

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +4.549 cases (yesterday +6.146)

Campania: +3,907 cases (yesterday +4,535)

Veneto: +4,296 cases (yesterday +5,868)

Lazio: +3.295 cases (yesterday +3.842)

Emilia Romagna: +3.261 cases (yesterday +4.130)

Sicily: +2.042 cases (yesterday +3.579)

Puglia: +2.608 cases (yesterday +3.905)

Piedmont: +1.983 cases (yesterday +2.464)

Tuscany: +2.001 cases (yesterday +2.629)

Marche: +1.514 cases (yesterday +1.812)

Liguria: +1.080 cases (yesterday +1.687)

Abruzzo: +1.393 cases (yesterday +1.868)

Calabria: +1.416 cases (yesterday +1.843)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +789 cases (yesterday +1.364)

Sardinia: +705 cases (yesterday +1.184)

Umbria: +860 cases (yesterday +916)

PA Bolzano: +245 cases (yesterday +421)

PA Trento: +358 cases (yesterday +453)

Basilicata: +335 cases (yesterday +518)

Molise: +258 cases (yesterday +310)

Valle d’Aosta: +71 cases (yesterday +97)

