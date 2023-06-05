Stove Football towards Opening 2023, of the MX League, continues and although many teams are willing to pay the necessary money to sign striking elements from other squads, there are also those who are free agents and it would be much cheaper.
Here we leave you some who are waiting for a new opportunity in Aztec football.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The U-17 world champion in 2011 and monarch with Chivas in the Clausura 2017 he remains without a team since he was separated from Juarez Braves last year.
At 28, there is no doubt that the striker could still contribute something after gaining experience in Blue Cross, Morelia and San Jose Earthquakes.
Just last semester, the goalkeeper had his first experience in the MX League after having signed with Atlético San LuisHe even made his debut, however, due to off-court attitudes, he was left out of the institution.
In this way, the 22-year-old goalkeeper is available and waiting for a new chance. He has a lot of experience having been in the MLS with Royal Salt Lake.
More news about the transfer market in Liga MX
After finishing the semester of last year, the left back was left out of the Chivasafter a long time at the club and some loans to Toluca and Necaxa. The Pocho rang to arrive at cougarsHowever, it never happened and he is still waiting for someone to give him a chance to continue playing at 34 years of age.
The Quick has extensive experience after having carried the colors of America, Saints Lagoon, jaguars, Xolos, Toluca, Morelia, Mazatlan, Blue Cross and the FAS From El Salvador.
The right winger was free since the beginning of the year and now he is only waiting for him to continue extending his career.
His last squad was juarez, but since February it was left out. The left winger became selection material, he was even in the minor categories participating in the Toulon Hopes Tournament. At 30 there are chances that he can see action again.
For a long time, El Cocho was an immovable starter with the TolucaHe even wore the captain’s badge, but at the beginning of 2022 he stopped planning.
Since then he stopped playing because no one approached the pivot, who, even though he is out of rhythm, could return at any moment.
At 33 years old, El Manny is also waiting for a new opportunity after parading through veracruz, Pachuca and saint Louis. The reality is that he could be of great help to any club because he can function on both the left and right sides.
Other free players are rosario cota, David Cabrera, Jesus Isijara and Gil Buron.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexican #free #agents #opportunity #Liga
Leave a Reply