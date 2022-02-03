The National Center of Meteorology appealed to road users and motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions, due to the presence of a chance of fog formation, and the low extent of horizontal visibility to its lowest levels, and it may sometimes be absent on some internal and coastal areas, especially the western, from 23:00 pm today Thursday until midnight 09:30 tomorrow morning, Friday.



