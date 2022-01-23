The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed to an extension of a weak shallow air depression from the east and an extension of an air high from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, explaining that today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy in general during the day, and humid at night until Monday morning with an opportunity to form Fog or light fog over some inland and coastal areas, while the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea, which is turbulent at first, becoming medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night until Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, noting that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 The waves reach 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which becomes light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Tuesday will remain clear in general and partly cloudy at times, with a slight rise in temperatures, and remain humid at night until Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, while the winds are northwest to northeast. Light to moderate speed, speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



