Adi Hütter avoided the words fight against relegation as much as possible. But the coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach has known at least since the fourth home bankruptcy in a row what the hour has come. “Now there are two games against immediate competitors. We absolutely have to score there,” said the Austrian after the 1: 2 (1: 1) against Union Berlin. Those competitors are Arminia Bielefeld and FC Augsburg.

Even during the winter break, one or the other in Borussia Park had been dreaming of the European Cup. But that, Hütter made clear, is now over. Because three days after the cup embarrassment against Zeitliga team Hannover 96 (0: 3) the next “neck” (Hütter) followed and Gladbach is playing its worst season in eleven years, only survival counts – also for the coach.

Hütter, who was brought from Frankfurt for 7.5 million euros, still feels the confidence of Max Eberl, who, like in Hanover, was absent on Saturday because he was ill. “When I talk to those responsible, they give me a good feeling,” the Gladbach coach said before kick-off on the Sky microphone and added: “But I’m also aware and clear that we have to get results as quickly as possible .”

Four home defeats in a row

Such a result in the form of a win would have been possible against Union, maybe even deserved. After the equalizer by Manu Kone (40th), Gladbach was on the pressure and had a great chance to score the winning goal through Luca Netz in the 77th minute – but the former Gladbacher Max Kruse (84th), who already scored it a little later on the other side before the break with a hand penalty (18th). “That’s the run we have,” said Hütter resignedly.

Gladbach last suffered four home defeats in a row in 2010/11, when Michael Frontzeck had to go and Lucien Favre came. It’s not that far yet, but fate isn’t kind to the foals. Gladbach was awarded four penalties in the last three competitive games, not all of which were clear. And to make matters worse, captain Lars Stindl is now out for several weeks due to an inner ligament injury.

No wonder the team was pissed off too. “We give it back at the end, and that pisses you off,” said international Jonas Hofmann: “We plowed, fought, threw ourselves in, we deserved the win. But we weren’t awake at the decisive moment and are left empty-handed again.”

All the praise for the courageous performance was good, but it wasn’t worth much in the end. Hütter now has two weeks to prepare his team, which is not at all prepared to fight relegation, for future tasks. First Bielefeld, then Augsburg – Gladbach’s equal opponents are currently in the bottom third of the table.