The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow, Sunday, the weather will witness a noticeable decrease in “temperature”, with the possibility of light rain, noting that the winds are sometimes strong, and raise dust and dirt, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, for a period of three days.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, with the possibility of light rain and a noticeable drop in temperature, while the northwesterly winds will be moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at sea, which becomes dusty and dusty, leading to The horizontal visibility is low, especially in the east, and its speed ranges from 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 60 km/h on the sea, which is very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he pointed out that Monday’s weather remains dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with the possibility of light fog formation, while the northwest winds remain moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at sea, causing dust and dust, including It leads to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, especially in the east and north, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km / h, reaching 55 km / h on the sea, which remains very turbulent to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will become clear to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night until next Wednesday morning over some internal areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the northwest winds will remain moderate and active at times, especially at sea, which will be exciting. For dust and dirt, its speed gradually decreases at night, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which becomes turbulent, the waves become medium waves at night and Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.