From: Alina Schröder

From heat to cold? Germany is facing a change in the weather. Thunderstorms and rain will spread an autumnal mood in September.

Kassel – Summer 2024 seems to be slowly coming to an end, because in September there will be a huge change in the weather: after weeks of sunshine and temperatures over 30 degrees, a low pressure zone is moving towards Germany. The consequence: a drastic drop in temperature and thunderstorms, accompanied by plenty of rain.

Weather change in Germany: After the heat comes thunderstorms and rain

New temperature records have just been set in Germany. It was particularly hot in the west and south of the country: since August 28, temperatures there have been above 30 degrees every day. The east also reached new heat records on Tuesday (September 3), as meteorologist Dominik Jung reports.

However, the days of summer seem to be numbered: Saturday (September 7) could be one of the last nice days, at least for now. “There are hardly any showers or thunderstorms forecast,” says Weather expert Kai ZornTemperatures are expected to be between 25 and 30 degrees, “over 30 degrees in the east.” On Sunday (8 September) first storms expectedespecially in the south and west of Germany.

Meteorologist Kai Zorn predicts a “Vb-like weather situation” in Europe. In Germany, it is expected to be particularly wet for days from mid-September. © Montage: Christopher Tamcke/Imago/Screenshot/Kai Zorn Weather

“Something is coming our way”: Vb weather situation is brewing – it is expected to rain for days in Germany

According to Zorn, the weather will finally change on Monday (September 9): a “Vb-like weather situation” is already brewing. The German Weather Service (DWD) explains that in such a weather situation, cold air masses meet the higher temperatures of the Mediterranean. A low-pressure area forms in the Mediterranean, which “usually moves north from the Adriatic across Austria and Hungary to the Czech Republic and Poland,” it says.

“Something is coming our way,” warns meteorologist Zorn. In the next few days, western Germany and the southern side of the Alps in particular will be affected by heavy rainfall. Temperatures are expected to gradually fall. “There will be a huge drop in temperature,” predicts the weather expert. Temperatures are expected to be between ten and 20 degrees. It is expected to be even cooler in the mountainous regions: above an altitude of 1500 meters, there could even be snowfall.

Weather change heralds autumn: Germany will be “soaking wet”

Almost all of Germany will be “soaking wet,” as Zorn puts it. Only the northeast will be largely spared from the rain showers, as shown by both the American weather model GFS (Global Forecast System) and the European ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts).

The rainy weather will probably have a firm grip on Germany until at least September 19, says Zorn. Several weather experts have already predicted a “low pressure trough”. (asc)