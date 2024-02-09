The complete program, the co-host, the guests and the list of singers competing on the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival
Anticipation is growing for the fourth evening of the 74th edition of the Festival Sanremo. The competing artists will perform together with other invited colleagues in the covers they have selected: Here is the list of songs and guest artists, the order of release of the competing singers and all the scheduled guests.
Huge success also for the third evening of the Festival, which saw the second half of the competing artists perform, alternating with the super national and international guests who delighted the spectators. The top five positions in yesterday's ranking are: Mr Rain in fifth place, Il Tre in fourth place, Alessandra Amoroso in third position, Ghali on the second step of the podium and Angelina Mango on the highest one.
This evening the splendid Lorella Cuccarini will host Amadeus alongside the host, while as guests there will be the cast of the new Rai TV series 'Mameli', Arisa who will sing on the stage in Piazza Colombo and the great Gigi D'Agostino who will instead play on the stage on board the Costa Crociere. Also present were the actresses Margherita Buy and Elena Sofia Ricci and the MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia.
Here it is instead the listin order of release, of competing artistswith the respective covers that they will bring to the Ariston stage and the artists who will accompany them in the performance:
- Sangiovanni with Aitana – Medley of 'Farfalle' and 'Mariposas' by Sangiovanni;
- Annalisa with La Representative di Lista and the Artemia choir – 'Sweet Dreams' by Eurythmics;
- Rose Villain with Gianna Nannini – Medley;
- Gazelles with Fulminacci – 'Night before the exams' by Antonello Venditti;
- The Kolors with Umberto Tozzi – Medley of Umberto Tozzi's hits;
- Alfa with Roberto Vecchioni – 'Dream boy dream' by Roberto Vecchioni;
- Bnkr44 with Pino D'Angiò – 'But what idea' by Pino D'Angiò;
- Irama with Riccardo Cocciante – 'When love ends' by Riccardo Cocciante;
- Fiorella Mannoia with Francesco Gabbani – 'Che sia benedetta' by Fiorella Mannoia and 'Occidentali's Karma' by Francesco Gabbani;
- French Saints with Skin – 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen;
- Ricchi e Poveri with Paola & Chiara – Medley of 'It will be because I love you' and 'Mamma Maria' by Ricchi e Poveri;
- Ghali with Ratchopper – Medley entitled 'True Italian';
- Clara with Ivana Spagna and the children's choir of the Teatro Regio of Turin – 'The circle of life' by Ivana Spagna;
- Loredana Bertè with Venerus – 'Ragazzo mio' by Luigi Tenco with arrangement by Ivano Fossati;
- Geolier with Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio – Medley entitled 'Strade';
- Angelina Mango with the string quartet of the Orchestra of Rome – 'La rondine' by Mango;
- Alessandra Amoroso with Boomdabash – Medley;
- Dargen D'Amico with BabelNova Orchestra – Homage to Ennio Morricone: Modigliani on the notes of 'The Crisis';
- Mahmood with Bitti's Tenores – 'How deep is the sea' by Lucio Dalla;
- Mr.Rain with the Different Twins – 'Mary' of the Different Twins;
- Negramaro with Malika Ayane – 'The song of the sun' by Lucio Battisti;
- Emma with Bresh – Medley by Tiziano Ferro;
- Il Volo with Stef Burns – 'Who Wants to Live Forever' by Queen;
- Diodato with Jack Savoretti – 'Love you come, love you go' by Fabrizio De André;
- La Sad with Donatella Rettore – 'Lamette' by Donatella Rettore;
- Il Tre with Fabrizio Moro – Medley by Fabrizio Moro;
- BigMama with Gaia, La Niña and Sissi – 'Lady Marmalade' by Labelle;
- Maninni with Ermal Meta – 'You haven't done anything to me' by Ermal Meta;
- Fred De Palma with Eiffel 65 – Eiffel 65 Medley;
- Renga Nek – Medley of their hits.

