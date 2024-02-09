The complete program, the co-host, the guests and the list of singers competing on the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival

Anticipation is growing for the fourth evening of the 74th edition of the Festival Sanremo. The competing artists will perform together with other invited colleagues in the covers they have selected: Here is the list of songs and guest artists, the order of release of the competing singers and all the scheduled guests.

Huge success also for the third evening of the Festival, which saw the second half of the competing artists perform, alternating with the super national and international guests who delighted the spectators. The top five positions in yesterday's ranking are: Mr Rain in fifth place, Il Tre in fourth place, Alessandra Amoroso in third position, Ghali on the second step of the podium and Angelina Mango on the highest one.

This evening the splendid Lorella Cuccarini will host Amadeus alongside the host, while as guests there will be the cast of the new Rai TV series 'Mameli', Arisa who will sing on the stage in Piazza Colombo and the great Gigi D'Agostino who will instead play on the stage on board the Costa Crociere. Also present were the actresses Margherita Buy and Elena Sofia Ricci and the MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Here it is instead the listin order of release, of competing artistswith the respective covers that they will bring to the Ariston stage and the artists who will accompany them in the performance: