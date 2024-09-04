While Apple opened the door to cloud gaming apps on its devices earlier this year, Microsoft is still waiting “impossible” to throw a Xbox Cloud Gaming native app on iPhone and iPaddue to the salty commissions imposed by the Cupertino company.

This is what Phil Spencer reported in a document sent to the CMA (the UK’s antitrust authority) regarding an investigation into mobile browsers and cloud gaming. The Microsoft Gaming boss claims that despite Apple’s openness, it is practically impossible to monetize a cloud gaming service in the face of commissions equal to 30% of the proceedsthat the company does not consider them “economically sustainable or justifiable”“.