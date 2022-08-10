Progress, Yuc. The Meteorite Museum, the only one of its kind in the southeast of the country with “state-of-the-art technology”, opened its doors yesterday with the aim of providing Progreso with another attraction that generates economic benefits for thousands of families and seeks to strengthen cultural identity. of the state and the region.

The site represents an investment of 1.9 million pesos, in construction and equipment, from federal and state government resources, with which it is intended to economically benefit almost 70,000 inhabitants of the port, a tourist destination with more than 150 years of experience. history.

It has eight rooms equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology. Visitors will be able to take a tour of 14 billion years of planet history, they will find information on the five great extinctions, one of them with the impact of the meteorite in Chicxulub, 66 million years ago, and the gestation of new life.

In addition, they will be able to verify the diverse attractions and experiences that are offered in the museum through mappings and augmented reality. In tablets they will be able to design a dinosaur.

The visitor will also find figures that have sound and robotic movements, such as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs, dilophosaurus and triceratops, each one with its information card.

Original specimens of the oldest rocks of which there is a record and fossil evidence of the first four extinctions on the planet are exhibited, in addition to exploring the life of the Cretaceous period, the period in which the meteorite fell in Chicxulub.

In the planters of the enclosure there are five mega-sculptures, between 8 and 9 meters high, of the Aramberri monster or Pliosaur, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Quetzalcoatlus northrophi, Mosasaurus (marine reptile) and the Parasaurolophus.

The state government was in charge of the museography and the installation of this new attraction.

The Meteorite Museum aims to be of national and international relevance, as is the Chicxulub Crater Museum.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico worked on this site for several years to expose one of the critical events in the evolution of life on Earth, as it marks the end of the age of the dinosaurs and the beginning of the age of mammals.

The site occupies floors two and three of the Yucatan Science and Technology Park Library and is located a few kilometers from the Meteorite Museum.

The entrance to the latter will be free for the natives of Puerto Progreso; the rest of the Yucatecans will pay 150 pesos; national visitors, 250, and foreigners 350 pesos.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. People will be able to access the bathroom and shower service for a cost of 20 and 30 pesos, respectively.