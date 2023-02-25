The metal sphere of about 1.5 meters in diameter that appeared on a beach in Japan and intrigued authorities and civil society may finally have the mystery unraveled. The appearance of the unidentified object caused the police to isolate the area and even the bomb squad was called.

+ A mysterious and large metal ball was discovered on a beach in Japan

Theories about the object have ranged from UFO’s to “Godzilla’s egg”. However, oceanographer Mark Inall, from the Scottish Association of Marine Sciences, said that when he saw the object, he already knew what it was. “It is unmistakable. We use them to keep instruments afloat in the ocean,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

The sphere, 1.5 meters in diameter, was found by a woman in the coastal city of Hamamatsu, about 200 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, Japan. Dubbed the “Godzilla egg”, the object has generated a lot of speculation – with some people even assuming that it would have come from outer space.

The orb has been removed and will be stored before being discarded. A local official said the work has come to an end. “I think everyone in Hamamatsu City was worried and curious to know what it was, but I’m relieved that the work is over.”

Inall explained that these objects can float in the ocean for decades, in addition to losing their original characteristics, due to the salt in the water. According to him, the buoys can come loose from their anchorage during a strong storm or when being pulled by a large fishing vessel.