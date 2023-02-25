Mazatlan Sinaloa.- cougars cut a streak of two tournaments without winning away in Liga MX, at beat Mazatlán FC 2-1, in the Kraken.

The gunboats They still haven’t won in the tournament and they already have 12 games without winning, this time they lost the advantage, against some cougars that generated more goal options in front.

Around eight minutes, Pumas had a clear shot on the door of Nicolás Vikonis, when on a wall, Gustavo del Prete gave way to Juan Ignacio Dinenno who defined the humanity of the goalkeeper.

At 22′, Eduardo Salvio sent a ball into the area to the movement of del Prete, who crashed the ball into Vikonis.

At the end of the first half, Salvio was left to define against Vikonis, after a good wall with Juan Ignacio Dinenno, but he crashed the ball before the goalkeeper left on time.

Mazatlán FC took advantage of a drop off the hook after a corner kick in their area and scored the first. Josué Colman drove the ball and yielded to Nicholas Benedetti who entered the area and defined first post to beat Sebastián Sosa with 1-0.

After the goal, Salvio put a ball in for Dinenno to finish off, who left the inside shot on the outside.

At the start of the second half, Pumas took advantage of the complacency of Mazatlán, when Edward Salvio he did the job with a pass to Facundo Almada and defined second stickbefore the departure of Vikonis for 1-1, at 49′.

Rubén Omar Romano, moved his pieces, but unexpectedly took Nicolás Benedetti and Andrés Montaño off the field.

Néstor Vidrio, Marco Fabián, Eduard Bello, Jorge Padilla and Miguel Sansores entered.

cougars kept insisting and he had his rewardwhen scoring the second, around the 75th minute.

Gustavo “Tuti” del Prete endured on his back and left the round for the arrival of Dinenno who defined the first postAlmada managed to deflect, but it was not enough to prevent the goal.

In the last play, Néstor Vidrio scored with a header with a cross to the far post, but the goal was canceled by the Vardue to a hand from Almada a play before, in order to kill the goal cry in the Kraken