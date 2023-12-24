DThe first blow is heavy, but with the second the thing is scratched. Where excavators thresh beech hedges, it is never done with fair means; there is no green match for this shovel. Before the eyes of the neighbors, the property boundary that has been cultivated over 25 years is dissolving into small pieces of wood. It is a tragedy in the idyllic village.

Especially since those involved – Neighbor A and Neighbor H – bring nothing but joy to the ecologically and aesthetically questionable project. The dredging is by no means the result of a quarrel between them. This kind of thing actually tends to happen on fences, hedges and garden gnomes on property boundaries. But a jointly planned and supposedly necessary action. The hedge is too much work, you have to trim it all the time, says neighbor A. Nobody wants to do that, agrees neighbor H. And this living dream is certainly not worth the gardener's money!

Now you could quietly shed a tear, hope that the animals that found shelter there don't get homesick, then finally shrug your shoulders and remember that other people's hedges are none of your business. But Neighbor A really doesn't make it easy. Because although the men on both sides of the tree get along well, their friendship should not be limitless. A replacement should be made. Hot candidate: A double rod mat. On the plus side of this tall metal fence is “cheap” and “probably easy to maintain”. The fact that this is apparently enough to break up residential areas up and down the country is the second act and excitement in this fence theater.

Trying to avoid the double rod mat, which is also semantically bad taste, is almost impossible. She is as successful as she is ugly. Double-walled, filled with gravel, it doesn't get any better. Not even if hardware stores can sell them as gabions (sounds somehow noble). But things definitely get worse when printed plastic strips are stuck into the sticks to provide privacy. They are available in plain colors or in a stone look. Soon also with beech hedge printing?

Who doesn't suddenly want the hunter's fence back? Let's be honest: Even those who have previously insulted it as a symbol of German provincialism and bourgeoisie have to realize that it looks really stylish compared to this fence that reduces every garden to a dog kennel. Help comes too late for the beech hedge, its fate leads straight into neighbor A's chimney. So, dear Jägerzaun, dress up again. We hope for you.