His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that literature is the court of peoples and a field for dialogue among civilizations, and that societies that are proud of their literature and celebrate their writers are societies that believe in the power of thought, the importance of knowledge, and the impact of culture on development. Civilizational and humanitarian.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through a blog post on the “X” website, congratulated the winner of the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the Literature and Arts category, Professor Wasini Al-Araj, for winning the award, which he won in recognition of his pioneering role in the Arab literary scene and global knowledge research. As one of the pioneers of the art of contemporary Arabic fiction, innovators in literature, and innovators in academic research that deals with expanding the circle of receiving creative literary production to a global level.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We congratulate the winner of the title (Geniuses of the Arabs) in the Literature and Arts category… Professor Wasini Al-Araj… the writer, novelist, researcher, lecturer and academic whose works built bridges between cultures… and devoted his entire life to the letter, the word, thought and dialogue… In his writings, he presented a narrative of Arab identity that is global in scope… and in his linguistic laboratory, university lectures, and academic research, he reviewed the aspects of convergence between peoples… so he created and inspired… in the Arab world and the world.”

His Highness added, “Artists, writers, and thinkers are ambassadors of our values, bearers of our culture, and contributors to the paths of our progress. Nations that write, read, and create in literature and the arts are the most capable of learning from their past experiences and anticipating their coming future.”

His Highness stressed that honoring creativity in all its forms is a national, national and humanitarian duty, as Arab creators are role models for young generations and promising Arab talents in the disciplines of literature, art and influential content. Whether written, audio, visual, or digital, because creativity deserves appreciation, no matter how different its tools and production mechanisms are.

– Literary stature

Writer, writer, researcher and academic Professor Wasini Al-Araj from Algeria won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the category of Literature and Arts in recognition of his achievements and creativity in the field of the Arabic novel and his academic research that highlighted the role of literature, narrative and the novel in presenting pressing human issues in the Arab world and the world.

Novelist Professor Wasini Al-Araj published a wide range of books and novels that were translated into many international languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Swedish, Danish, Spanish, and others.

Professor Al-Araj participated in establishing and managing the Terminology Laboratory in Paris, which supervises many narrative and translational research at both the University of Algiers and the Sorbonne University.

His experiences also helped university research teams in important academic research on the Arabic novel, narrative forms, aesthetic paths, and literary practices.

Wasini Al-Araj currently works as a chair professor at the University of Algiers since 1985, and a professor at the French Sorbonne University since 1994. He heads the Department of the Arabic Track in the Department of Applied Languages ​​of the Faculty of Languages, Literatures and Civilizations of Foreign Societies at the Sorbonne University.

Professor Wasini Al-Araj earned a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Arts and Languages ​​at the University of Oran, Algeria, in 1976, then a master’s degree in trends in the Arabic novel and a doctorate in the theory of the hero in the Arabic novel from the University of Damascus in Syria between 1980 and 1985. The novelist also obtained a second doctorate in the language of the Arabic novel for research into the identity of the Arabic text written in French from the Sorbonne University.

– Arab and international literary and novel awards

Over the course of more than a quarter of a century, Professor Wasini Al-Araj’s works have won prestigious Arab and international awards specializing in the art of the novel, literary writing, literary creativity, cultural excellence, and intellectual giving. His novel works include: The Seventh Night After a Thousand, Biography of the End, Jasmine Ring, Memory of Water, Third Person, The Andalusian House, The Kingdom of the Butterfly, Noir Al-Luz, The Piccadilly Player, and Lilyat Ramada. Among his short story collections are Malta, Asmak Al-Bar, and Ahmida Al-Masirdi Al-Tayyib. Among his critical studies is the Arabic narrative work in light of modern critical approaches.

Al-Gergawi: Arab geniuses are role models for Arab youth and inspiring figures for future generations

His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Initiative, praised Professor Wasini Al-Araj for winning the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the Literature and Arts category, pointing out that, thanks to his academic, cognitive and literary contributions, he has become one of the figures of the Arabic novel, a reference in its tools and variations, and a role model. For generations of Arab youth interested in creative writing, literature, the arts of intellectual achievement, and civilizational dialogue.

His Excellency addressed Professor Wasini Al-Araj by saying, in a video call with him, in which he informed him of his winning the award, “I convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and that you have won the Arab Geniuses Award in the Literature and Arts category. Today you are a role model for millions. The goal is to have role models for Arab youth; Especially in the sector of literature, arts and culture, and you are the best role model. I congratulate you, and a big thank you from the members of the Arab Geniuses Committee for your very great role in culture and literature in the Arab world.