With the end of the year now upon us, Metacritic he drew up the ranking of the 10 worst games released in 2023 , or rather those who have the lowest average scores ever. In first place we find The Lord of the Rings: Gollum one of the titles that has certainly caused the most sensation, and not in a positive way, in recent months.

Is The Lord of the Ring: Gollum really the worst game of 2023?

The ranking above includes the games with the lowest average reviews released in 2023, except for titles that did not receive at least 7 ratings from publications accredited by Metacritic.

Without taking anything away from The Lord of The Ring: Gollum, which will probably be remembered as the worst videogame transposition of the Middle Tower universe, this prerequisite cuts out one of the main candidates for the inglorious recognition of worst game of 2023. We're talking about Skull Island: Rise of Kong, which currently has a metascore of 23 but it was unable to reach the top of the charts as it only has 5 critical reviews under its belt.

The demerits of the game published by GameMill based on King Kong are there for all to see: a B-movie plot, a botched and flawless gameplay borrowed from the 2000s, an equally backward graphics section, a plethora of bugs and static images used within the cutscenes, generally giving a sense of superficiality and hasty low-budget workmanship.

Also from GameMill in 2023 came another terrible game that unfortunately did not enter the Metacritic ranking, namely The Walking Dead: Destinies, to which we awarded a solid 4 out of 10 in our review. In this case we have a metascore of 29 with 4 reviews under its belt and an unenviable average of 2.7 in terms of user ratings.