Mesut Özil generates scandal in the networks when discovering his controversial tattoo

Mezut Ozil.
The ex-soccer player showed his chest and generated controversy.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The ex-footballer Mesut Ozil He has set social networks on fire after publishing an image of his body in which he reveals his controversial tattoo.
Extreme right?
In the photo, posted by his trainer, Ozil appears topless to show off his ripped abs.
But what has caught the attention of the networks has been the tattoo that the former player wears on his chest.
It is a wolf located on the left pectoral, which is known as a symbol of the Nationalist Action Party, the MHP, a Turkish far-right formation. The wolf is usually also accompanied by three crescents, the image of the party, and is a symbol used on the flag of the Ottoman Empire.
For this reason the controversy has been unleashed with comments that attack the Turkish nationalist ideology and against the Kurds.
The ideology of the ‘Grey Wolves’ ranges from right-wing extremist positions to nationalist racism, as well as antisemitism and Islamism.
Mesut Özil, a former Real Madrid player, among other teams, and world champion in 2014 with Germany, announced in March that he would break his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir in the middle of the season and made his goodbye to football official.
