However, the arrival of the Real Madrid legend is not all there is to know about Al Nassr. They are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabian football and came close to adding another league title last season.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve been busy in the transfer window so far this summer as they look to build the perfect squad around Ronaldo, so let’s take a look at the club’s history, how they’re financed and which players they’ve already signed in the summer of 2023.

Al Nassr is no stranger to winning trophies and it was a real disappointment for the club when they failed to secure the title in Ronaldo's first season. They won't want that to happen again with the Portuguese striker firmly in the twilight of his career. The first trophy for Al Nassr came in the 1972/73 season when he won the Crown Prince's Cup, retaining the trophy the following year as well. Their first league title came in 1974/75 and they have since won the Saudi Pro League eight more times, making them one of the most successful clubs in the country. Al Nassr has won five different national competitions on multiple occasions, but has also found success at the continental level. They have won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup, but have yet to lift the AFC Champions League, reaching the final in 1995. Al Nassr's last league title was in 2018/19, so by their own successful standards and with all their new players, they are behind schedule.

That is the same PIF that Newcastle United owns in the Premier League and essentially means that Al Nassr is backed by the government. PIF owns 75% of the club and the other 25% is owned by the non-profit organization Al Nassr.