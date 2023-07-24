The European fans of the team of the Saudi Pro League first became acquainted thanks to the acquisition of Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr will challenge for the title in 2023/24.
However, the arrival of the Real Madrid legend is not all there is to know about Al Nassr. They are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabian football and came close to adding another league title last season.
Unsurprisingly, they’ve been busy in the transfer window so far this summer as they look to build the perfect squad around Ronaldo, so let’s take a look at the club’s history, how they’re financed and which players they’ve already signed in the summer of 2023.
How many trophies has Al Nassr won?
Full name: Al Nassr Football Club
Founded: October 24, 1955
home stadium: Al Awwal Park, Riyadh
scoring record: Mohammed Al-Sahlawi
Appearance record: Mohammed Al-Sahlawi
Al Nassr is no stranger to winning trophies and it was a real disappointment for the club when they failed to secure the title in Ronaldo’s first season. They won’t want that to happen again with the Portuguese striker firmly in the twilight of his career.
The first trophy for Al Nassr came in the 1972/73 season when he won the Crown Prince’s Cup, retaining the trophy the following year as well. Their first league title came in 1974/75 and they have since won the Saudi Pro League eight more times, making them one of the most successful clubs in the country.
Al Nassr has won five different national competitions on multiple occasions, but has also found success at the continental level. They have won the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and the Asian Super Cup, but have yet to lift the AFC Champions League, reaching the final in 1995.
Al Nassr’s last league title was in 2018/19, so by their own successful standards and with all their new players, they are behind schedule.
|
TOURNAMENTS
|
TITLES
|
Saudi Pro League
|
9
|
King’s Cup
|
6
|
Crown Prince’s Cup
|
3
|
SuperCup
|
2
|
Federation Cup
|
3
|
Asian Cup Winner’s Cup
|
1
|
Asian Super Cup
|
1
Who owns Al Nassr?
While they already have a proven pedigree in Saudi Arabian football, Al Nassr is expected to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title due to his new ownership. They are one of four clubs that were recently taken under the control of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).
That is the same PIF that Newcastle United owns in the Premier League and essentially means that Al Nassr is backed by the government. PIF owns 75% of the club and the other 25% is owned by the non-profit organization Al Nassr.
Who has Al Nassr signed?
While we are obviously more focused on who Al Nassr has signed and looking to bring in during the summer 2023 transfer window, we cannot ignore the fact that they own Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be their main striker for the 2023/24 season.
Regarding the new signings, the attention has focused on the midfielders. After some protracted negotiations involving competition from Barcelona,Al Nassr broke his transfer record to sign Marcelo Brozovic from Inter. That deal cost them £15.5m.but it did not stand as his record for long.
They have also announced the signing of Seko Fofana, one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1. The Ivory Coast international left Lens after helping the team finish second in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League. That deal cost Al Nassr £21.6m, but now they will be able to field a very combative midfield in the Saudi Pro League.
They recently took a transfer hit after Moussa Diaby opted to join Aston Villa, but that could put him behind him soon with Sadio Mane very close to changing Bayern Munich for the streets of Riyadh.
Alex Telles is also expected to arrive from Manchester United. The deal had hit a snag, but is now back on track.
|
PLAYER
|
ARRIVED FROM
|
PRICE
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester Utd
|
Free
|
Marcelo Brozóvic
|
Inter
|
£15.5m
|
Seko Fofana
|
Lenses
|
£21.6m
#Nassr #Trophies #Won #Current #Owners #Transfers #Saudi #Pro #League #Club #Guide
Leave a Reply