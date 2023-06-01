The PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, confirmed this Thursday, June 1, the departure of Lionel Messi, in reference to the “last game” of the Argentine star in the Parque de los Príncipes, which will take place on the night of Saturday, June 3. the ‘Flea’ played two seasons at the Parisian club.

Towards the end of the Messi era at PSG. PSG coach Christophe Galtier announced “Lionel Messi’s last game at the Parc des Princes”, which will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. against Clermont, on the last day of League 1. Thus, the coach confirmed the departure of the Argentine star.

“The day after tomorrow is his last game at the Parque de los Príncipes. I hope he is received in the best possible way”, said the coach about the ‘Flea’, who has already been whistled on several occasions by some fans.

However, the Parisian club told AFP that Christophe Galtier “expressed himself badly” and that “the match against Clermont would be Messi’s last at the Parc with PSG this season.”

The Argentine world champion, whose contract with PSG expires on June 30, has no plans to extend his deal with the French capital club after two seasons. An internal source told AFP in early May that “if the club had wanted to renew his contract, he would have done so earlier.”

Regarding his future, Messi is torn between FC Barcelona, ​​Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami. A Saudi source close to the negotiations told AFP in early May that the kingdom had offered Messi an “exceptional”, “huge” golden bridge, and that his hiring by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF) for a club still to be determined was “a fact.”

However, the striker’s father, Jorge Messi, denied the agreement immediately afterwards, stating on Instagram that there was “nothing verbal, nothing signed, no agreement” and that there would not be “until the end of the season”, criticizing “the people who lie knowingly and deliberately, without providing any evidence for their claims”.

A “privilege” for Christophe Galtier

When commenting on his two seasons at PSG, Christophe Galtier declared at a press conference that “a lot has been said about Leo, and you have analyzed a lot”. In his opinion, the criticism of the Parisian number 30 “is not justified at all.”

According to Christophe Galtier’s calculations, Lionel Messi, at “35 years old and with a season with a World Cup in between”, has statistics of “21 goals and 22 assists (…) That means he has been decisive 43 times He has always been at the service of the team in terms of play and leadership”.

Arrived in the summer of 2022, Christophe Galtier considers it a “privilege” to have been able to “direct the best player in the history of football”.

“I’m not going to tell you about his first season, he had to adapt, it was the first time he had left Barcelona. But this year he has been an important element, always available, always present in training,” the coach concluded.

