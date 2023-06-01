Hideo Kojima stated that he handpicked the cast members of Death Stranding 2, which it considers “special partners”. The head of Kojima Productions revealed that does not entrust to casting agencies the task of finding the right people for his game: in all honesty we are not surprised.

The information comes via a Kojima’s tweets himself where he stated that although he uses drafting agencies for contracts, he chooses the actors and actresses himself because developing games is stressful and he wants to work with people who can “fight” problems with him.

“Since I will be spending a very long time working with actors and voice actors, I don’t let agencies/agents do the casting,” writes Kojima. “Various problems often occur during filming, voice recording and game creation. I chose the actors and actresses of Death Stranding 2 as special partners to fight with together“.

Between most important names present in Death Stranding 2 we find Elle Fanning, Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus and Shioli Kutsuna. Kojima, of course, works with each one personally. An important factor in all of this is that these are actors who act in English and therefore Kojima has to think about the Japanese dubbing. In that regard, he explains, he’s still researching it. The creative is in fact looking for talent to employ and is studying and watching anime and “dubbed versions [in giapponese] of streaming content”.

Clearly there is maximum attention from Kojima. The actors themselves are talking about the game and, for example, Elle Fanning revealed that she was surprised by the level of interest and speculation from fans.