Barça has been trapped by Messi’s sea of ​​tears. Although the rosary of calamities has never ended, none will overcome the pain caused by the departure of 10. The club assumed in a surprising confession that he could not pay the Rosario and the player began to cry at the Camp Nou. That was the “most difficult moment of my sports career” in Messi’s words.

No one doubted that his career at Barça would end after President Bartomeu prevented him from leaving the institution in 2020. The burofax that the forward commanded the offices was forgotten in March when Laporta returned to command of Barça after announcing in the electoral campaign that would win the continuity of the Argentine in “a barbecue” in Castelldefels.

There was no food at Messi’s house and the president announced that he was giving up because the club was ruined, the board trapped by the guarantors and lenders and conditioned by the sporting demands that the footballer was supposed to do, two issues that have never been clarified and therefore The confusion has given rise to an interested story -depending on who speaks of the two parts-, about the goodbye of the 10th.

There will be a before and after Messi in the life of Barça since his arrival from Rosario at the age of 13. The team has fallen to the point that it did not even pass the group stage of the Champions League, a circumstance that did not happen since 2000-2001, and its aspiration is to qualify among the top four in the League to qualify for the next edition of the maximum Europe tournament. Right now it’s hard to remember that he won the 2021 Cup.

Barça has been undercapitalized in terms of football and Xavi returned from Qatar to replace Koeman. There is no money for transfers, the club’s debt is around 1,300 million and a loan of 1,500 million has been requested for the construction of Espai Barça, endorsed by the partners after the first telematic referendum of the Camp Nou.

The penalties have continued without stopping to the point that the tears have returned to the Camp Nou with the withdrawal due to a problem in the heart of Kun Agüero. The injuries have tortured the team, especially those of Ansu Fati and Pedri, and the return of Alves accentuates the nostalgia that overwhelms Barça, shaken on the other hand by the Barçagate that caused the resignation of Bartomeu. The carousel of bad news has only been broken with the designation of Alexia Putellas as Ballon d’Or. Messi’s story ended with a cry, Alexia’s smile and the successes of the women’s team are now presented as the best start for the reconstruction of the Barcelona.