All easy for Manchester United, who closed 2021 by beating Burnley at Old Trafford 3-1, bypassing Tottenham and hooking West Ham in fifth place in the Premier League with 31 points. Needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo drags Rangnick’s team, who already after 8 minutes gives McTominay the 1-0 ball in the center of the area, which the Scotsman does not fail. The encore of the Red Devils comes as early as 27 ‘, when a foray from the left by Sancho, who intended to serve Cristiano Ronaldo, finds the decisive deviation in Mee’s own goal. Burnley did not shake and, shortly after the half hour, United closed the case, with CR7 only having to put the ball rejected from the crossbar into the goal after a violent conclusion by McTominay from the edge. Just 3 minutes later, in the 38th minute, Burnley gave a jolt of life, scoring the goal of the flag with Lennon. The second half, in fact, is pure academy, with the Red Devils not taking advantage of several opportunities for poker. Next meeting for CR7 and teammates on Sunday 3 January at the Wolves’ home. With Tottenham at 30 points (17 games played), United and West Ham at 31 (18 and 19 games respectively) and Arsenal at 35 (19 games), the Champions race is more open than ever.