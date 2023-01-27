Messina Denaro, in the hideout the notebook in which he recorded all the expenses

There capture of the head of the mafia Matteo Messina Money continue to hold court. The searches carpet of the Ros to Campobello of Mazara in the Trapani area, have brought out a series of hideouts and of dwellings in which the boss he lived and left tangible traces of his presence. They needed a lot of money to Matteo Messina Denaro – we read in the Corriere della Sera – for live in luxury that he always chased. Designer clothes, dinners, cars, expensive watches, jewels and, despite a life in hiding, dinners from 700 euros. Money, obviously cash, which the mafia boss had effortlessly at his disposal and which reported in some kind of notebook, found in his latest hideout in Campobello of Mazara. A booklet with outputs monthly than sometimes they came also at 7,000 euros. Investigators venture a hypothesis and point the finger at one of the historians sources of income of the mafia boss: le betting hey online gamesactivity in which of cash it runs a lot.

It also remains the mystery on another object found: a wig from woman. It is excluded – continues the Corriere – that it can be served in Messina Denaro for dress up and not be recognized. More likely she belonged to one of the women who would attend the godfather. And surprisingly, a neighbour really unsuspected, a few meters from one of hideouts of the boss lives on brother of the foreman Of Purse, who died in the attack in via D’Amelio. “I – reveals Salvatore Catalano – I’ve been living there for 30 years. It’s not true that Campobello has it covered, here there is a lot of fearthere is great apathy, but i true supporters apparently they can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The hideout is 500 meters from my house, this makes me angry and incredulous, but the satisfaction for the arrest of the last massacre certainly prevails. This morning I looked at the photo of my brother: it seemed to me that his eyes for the first time they were joyful. I know now that her blood was not shed in vain. I stayed moved for the thousand people who marched in the village to protest against the mafia“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

