We’ll take you with us. It is, after all, a product of 1016 Industries. That is a leading player in the carbon body kit market, according to 1016 (and their mother). They mainly focus on the more expensive cars of this world.

911 Turbo with GT3 influences

Normally, these types of body kits are very pronounced and quite ‘busy’ in terms of design. You can clearly see what has changed. In this case it is not. They have held back very much at 1016 Industries. They set to work with respect for the original design. The idea was to give the 911 Turbo more GT3 influences. So slightly more aerodynamic aids, without it Over the top is like a TechArt or GT3 RS.

This kit for this 992 consists of various parts of woven and forged carbon. There’s a front aero lip, side air intake, front hood (don’t say hood!), side skirts, wingtips, rear wing and diffuser. The copy in the photos looks beautiful. That is also due to the color and the rims. Dark blue looks very good on a 911 Turbo. The wheels (from ANRKY) are polished, but very simple in design. The centerlock hub caps are fitted with Porsche hub caps. It gives the car a cool OEM-plus look.

Heavy price tag

You can order these in satin or high gloss. Anyway, no mat, so that’s good news. They apparently have a Taste Police walking around.

According to 1016, the fit is really perfect. People sometimes forget that, with these types of body kits it sometimes happens that you still have to make something to fit. You don’t have to worry about that now.

Is there no disadvantage at all to this fun package? Well, yes. That is the price of this Porsche 911. If you want the entire kit, it will cost you 55 grand. But you don’t have to choose everything, you can also cherry picking and order the parts separately.

Moving, the 911 Turbo with GT3 influences also looks great:

And check out the driving test with the 911 Turbo here:

