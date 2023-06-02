He intermiami, one of the teams that yearns to attract Lionel Messi, was placed this Thursday in the hands of a young Argentine coach with the mission of turning the tide in the MLS.

david beckhamco-owner of the franchise, announced on Thursday the dismissal of his friend and former partner Phil Neville, who had Inter in the last place in the Eastern Conference, and his replacement on an interim basis by his assistant Javier Morales.

Although the Saudi league yearns to recruit Messi and FC Barcelona dreams of his return, from Inter Miami it is not ruled out that they can convince the Argentine so that, at 35 years old, he changes paris por the sunny state of Florida before playing the 2024 Copa América in USA.

In Barcelona the illusion and the DT of the cub continue. Xavi HernandezHe talked about that possibility.

“I know that Leo is going to help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone. As for the football issue, it depends on him. For me there are no doubts. If Leo decides to come, he has the doors open, ”said the coach.

And he added: “That next week he will make a decision and we have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, I think it doesn’t add up either. In the end he will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate”.

