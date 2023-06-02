Friday, June 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Military rapprochement between Russia and Iran a matter of concern for the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in World
0
Military rapprochement between Russia and Iran a matter of concern for the United States


close

War

Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Senior White House foreign policy adviser met with two senior Israeli officials.

USA reiterated his “defense of Ukraine from Russian invasion” during a meeting between senior White House foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan and two senior Israeli officials, in which they discussed, among other issues, the rapprochement between Russia and Iran and their “closer military relationship”.

See also  Laura Pausini super guest on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival

(You can read: NATO foreign ministers meet in Oslo to assess Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance)

As reported by the US government in a statement, Sullivan met with the Israeli National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and with the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer.

The portal D.W. He noted that the US official expressed the need to continue defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, and in particular from the Iranian-made drones that the Kremlin has long used.

In addition, they discussed how to cooperate to avoid a possible development of atomic weapons by Tehran, and other ways to prevent threats from the Iranian orbit.

(We recommend: ‘The US has excellent cooperation with Colombia under the Petro administration’)

Sullivan finally expressed, according to DW, the need for Israel to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, a necessary step for “a more integrated region,” the White House detailed.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Panama’s Prosecutor’s Office requests a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison for former President Martinelli

Amlo acknowledges that his government has been the one with the most homicides, but blames former presidents

See also  Who is Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives?

Chilling crime in Italy: Giulia Tramontano was murdered by her boyfriend

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Military #rapprochement #Russia #Iran #matter #concern #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Chemist” Benítez postpones hearing

"Chemist" Benítez postpones hearing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result