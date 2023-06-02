Military rapprochement between Russia and Iran a matter of concern for the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Senior White House foreign policy adviser met with two senior Israeli officials.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
USA reiterated his “defense of Ukraine from Russian invasion” during a meeting between senior White House foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan and two senior Israeli officials, in which they discussed, among other issues, the rapprochement between Russia and Iran and their “closer military relationship”.
(You can read: NATO foreign ministers meet in Oslo to assess Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance)
As reported by the US government in a statement, Sullivan met with the Israeli National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and with the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer.
The portal D.W. He noted that the US official expressed the need to continue defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, and in particular from the Iranian-made drones that the Kremlin has long used.
In addition, they discussed how to cooperate to avoid a possible development of atomic weapons by Tehran, and other ways to prevent threats from the Iranian orbit.
(We recommend: ‘The US has excellent cooperation with Colombia under the Petro administration’)
Sullivan finally expressed, according to DW, the need for Israel to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, a necessary step for “a more integrated region,” the White House detailed.
