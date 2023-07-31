And through the “Story” feature, the new star of American Inter Miami appeared wearing a Maradona shirt, which raised speculation about his participation in the next edition of the 2026 World Cup.
Will Messi participate?
- Messi previously stated that he does not plan to participate in any other World Cup editions, after winning the title for the first time in Qatar 2022.
- But while speaking to Titan Sports ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing earlier this month, Messi said he would “see how it goes”.
- He added, “I do not think so. This was my last tournament in the World Cup .. I will see how it goes, but in principle, I will not go to the next World Cup.”
- This statement, Marca says, left the door open to a possible return of the 36-year-old Argentine star.
Does he follow Maradona’s approach?
- Leo will be 39 when the 2026 World Cup is held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- He will have the opportunity to play the World Cup in America for the second time in his career, and it will be his sixth appearance in this world championship.
- A picture of Messi wearing a Maradona shirt in the 1994 World Cup may be a hint that he will follow Maradona’s footsteps and end his international career on American soil.
