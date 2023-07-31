And through the “Story” feature, the new star of American Inter Miami appeared wearing a Maradona shirt, which raised speculation about his participation in the next edition of the 2026 World Cup.

Will Messi participate?

Messi previously stated that he does not plan to participate in any other World Cup editions, after winning the title for the first time in Qatar 2022.

But while speaking to Titan Sports ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing earlier this month, Messi said he would “see how it goes”.

He added, “I do not think so. This was my last tournament in the World Cup .. I will see how it goes, but in principle, I will not go to the next World Cup.”

This statement, Marca says, left the door open to a possible return of the 36-year-old Argentine star.

Does he follow Maradona’s approach?