General Figliuolo appoints Bonaccini, Giani and Acquaroli sub commissioners for reconstruction

A step forward (not without controversy). While the general Son has appointed four sub-commissioners for the reconstruction of Emilia Romagna after the flood, the words of the governor Bonaccinipronounced in L’Aria che Tira on La7, cause discussion.

On the one hand, this morning the Extraordinary Commissioner for Reconstruction, Army Corps General Francesco Paolo Figliuolosigned the decree by which he appointed Stefano Bonaccini, Eugene Giani And Francesco Acquarolisub-commissioners for reconstruction in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Marche, respectively.

The sub-commissioners will remain in office until the extraordinary Commissioner ceases to be in office and will actively assist him in the development of the complex activities envisaged by his mandate, especially with reference to the more urgent interventions of reconstructionOf restoration and of repair related to the most urgent needs, as well as in the elaboration of special plans.

The provision is part of the broader collaboration already started with the territory, also for the management of processes and for the identification of the most suitable solutions that allow to quickly resolve the critical issues resulting from the calamitous events.

