The result of Lionel Messi’s play in the French First League made the Argentine will reach 700 goals at club level in 840 official matches played at club level.

His victories at Barcelona and PSG made the player achieve his record.

Last February 25 played Paris Saint-Germain against Olympique of Marseille, a match in which Mbappé and Leonel Messi were the protagonists.

In the game, the first to score the goal in the first half was the French footballer Kylian Mbappé, in the 25th minute, and Messi, in the 29. Following this, in the second half, Mbappé scored again in the 55th minute.

(It may interest you: What a goal! The rain, the mud and the lousy pitch did not matter).

Messi receives The Best.

The score of this match was 3-0, with PSG in first place with 60 points and Marseille with 52, occupying second place.

Leonel Messi was champion together with the Argentina team in the World Cup in Qatar. Besides, This February 27, he won the award for the best player in the world at the awards given by FIFA.

(You can read: Official! Ronaldinho will play with Porcinos FC in Gerard Piqué’s King’s League):

“They make me more nervous than I am. It’s a pleasure to be here again, among the top three. Mbappé and Benzema had a great year. I want to thank my colleagues, today we are here with Scaloni and Dibu Martínez on their behalf. This is a recognition to the group for everything we did, without it we would not be here. This year was crazy for me, I was able to achieve my dream after fighting for it, looking for it and insisting.”, the player mentioned when he was on stage receiving the award. In addition to being part of the ideal 11 of FIFA.

More news in EL TIEMPO

The incredible reason why they had to repeat a penalty in Bolivia

Lionel Messi made an impact with his suit at the ‘The Best’ ceremony, video

Fifa’s ‘The Best’ will reward the best: nominees and where to watch on TV

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL