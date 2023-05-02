Messi had an unexpected trip to Arabia and unleashes a wave of rumors: what was it for?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.
The future of the Argentine star remains uncertain.
Paris Saint-Germain was defeated at home in the Parc des Princes against Lorient by 3-1 and once again left doubts about the team’s performance, since after the failure in the Champions League, the Parisian club seeks to at least succeed in Ligue 1 in France. And in this scenario, there are questions about the future of Lionel Messi.
(You may be interested in: Women’s World Cup, in trouble: Fifa makes a forceful announcement)
In the defeat there were players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who could not do anything to avoid the resounding defeat of PSG on this date 33 of the French League.
After that bad result, Lionel Messi, its top star, took advantage of his rest day and ended up traveling unexpectedly to Saudi Arabiaa country that has recently been linked to the possible non-renewal with PSG.
surprise trip
The truth about the arrival of Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia is that the Argentine star had to meet an appointment in his role as Ambassador of Tourism, but in the local media they did not hesitate to speculate on a possible negotiation to arrive next season at football in that country where Cristiano Ronaldo is located.
It should be remembered that Al-Hilal, directed by Ramón Díaz, was at some point interested and on social networks they let their pleasure in having Lionel Messi sell shirts, precisely when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr.
The minister himself welcomed Messi with a message on his social networks that clarified the questions. “I am delighted to welcome Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on their second holiday in Saudi Arabia. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you #WelcomeMessi.”
I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel #Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all #WelcomeMessi
— Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 1, 2023
For now, the future of the world champion with Argentina remains unknown and Barcelona is also doing the impossible to repatriate its idol.
