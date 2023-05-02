Alpine’s challenge takes shape in collaboration with Signatech at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb scheduled for 25 June 2023. The Dieppe-based brand has in fact unveiled the first details on the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, the extremist berlinetta precisely to launch the challenge to the most world famous.

Alpine and the collaboration with Signatech

The small French sports car that will compete in the most complicated 19.93 km of motor sports shows itself like this for the first time, the result of a series of aerodynamic and technical evolutions that will make the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak suitable to face the challenge of Pikes Peak. Thanks to the close and fruitful collaboration of the Alpine design office teams, under the leadership of Raphaël Linari (Head of Design), with the Signatech teams, led by Lionel Chevalier (Technical Director) and François Letort (Project Manager), the berlinetta has been transformed into an authentic racing beast.

The changes on the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

Among the strong points are the extremely pronounced splitters and the deflectors at the ends of the bumper, without forgetting the imposing rear wing, useful for generating the aerodynamic load in the 156 corners of the race. The radical intervention carried out on the Alpine A110R also brought its advantages, with the side skirts and the diffuser of this exclusive model, while an intake appears on the roof to fill the engine with air, brought to around 500 hp. Specific work was also carried out on the weight, to reduce the mass of the model to just 950 kg. Alpine’s designers have thus embraced the choice of extreme, demonstration and visual impact while maintaining some initial proportions in order to continue to include this car in the Time Attack 1 category. All this translates, in particular, in the integration of a “Le Mans-like shark fin” on the rear window that extends to literally cut through the massive rear wing. Even the light signature has been given a more aggressive treatment. The two front circles make room for two very thin bars that appear to be laser cut. The light functions of the rear lights have been moved in three vertical segments on the side rails and central spine, a nod to pay homage to Le Mans, while at the same time widening the perceived width of the model, underlined by other details, such as the specific circles.

The latest tests

This exclusive Alpine will soon set off to conquer the American peaks, with the ambitious goal of breaking some records. After making its first laps on 25 and 26 April at Lurcy-Lévis, the model will meet Pikes Peak driver Raphaël Astier behind the wheel of the car in its final configuration for the first time next week. The winner of the 2022 FIA R-GT Cup with the A110 Rally will carry out the first practice session initially in the Drôme and then in Val Thorens. With already four participations in the race behind him, the French driver will leave with the team for Colorado Springs, where the final preparations will be made in anticipation of June 25, 2023.