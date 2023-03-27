‘Written in the Stars’, the official film of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, premiered over the weekend and revealed -among other things- Unpublished scenes of the cross between the captain of the national team Lionel Messi and the Dutch player Wout Weghorst. From that tense episode came Messi’s iconic phrase “What are you looking at, fool? Go there”.

After the match against the Netherlands for the round of 16 of the World Cup, which allowed La Scaloneta to access the semifinals after winning from the penalty spot, La Pulga entered the mixed zone tunnel. While he was walking there, as the released images show, the friction began.

Weghorst approached Messi in said tunnel and tried to shake the Argentine star’s hand. However, the current PSG forward -who was at that time with Rodrigo De Paul- denied him the greeting. Offended, the Manchester United attacker moved out of the way of the star. But he did not completely disappear.

The origin of ‘What are you looking at, fool?’

Messi continued his journey in the direction of the journalist Gastón Edul, who was waiting for him for a post-match interview. Once he was in front of the camera, and waiting for Edul’s first question, the Barcelona idol also took the opportunity to look around.

The FIFA feature film makes it possible to specify that this person was Weghorst himself. The latter had stood on one side of the corridor through which the protagonists of the party passed. The Dutchman then fixed his gaze on Messi and sought eye contact with the best player of the match and the best player in the world.

While waiting, Weghorst held exchanges with both teammates and rivals. Finally, seconds later, the Flea returned the gesture. The captain of the albiceleste managed to find him among the crowd and launched the mythical “What are you looking at, fool? Andá pa’lla, bobo”, followed by a “Calm down, Leo”of the journalist.

Then the revelation.

‘Put it in the…’

Kun Agüero facing Wout Weghors after comments to Messi. Photo: Twitter: @@LRubinska / MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

The tension between the two players, as was presumed, had begun on the playing field. “Weghorst, after scoring the equalizing goal, spent his time provoking Messi, charging him and looking for his reaction,” sources from the Argentine squad commented last December.

The unusual thing about the situation is that, after the festivities, the anger and the relief, The Dutch reference even so approached Messi to ask him to exchange the shirt. The Argentine captain reacted suddenly when he saw the Dutchman approaching with his orange jersey still on.“Put her in the…”, he yelled at her, according to the Spanish journalist Ricardo Inclán, from Cadena Cope, who witnessed the scene.

Weghorst was not, however, the only Dutch reference to fall victim to the fury of Ten.

Messi also unloaded with now ex-coach Louis Van Gaal and with his assistant Edgar Davids, to whom he made a gesture with his hand as if to say “shut your mouth”. Before, he had yelled at them for the 2-0 score that he scored from a penalty with the ‘Topo Gigio’ gesture. “They disrespected us,” he said later about the coach.

