Many wonder what happened to Nathaniel Sanchezactress and model who made entertainment headlines a little over 10 years ago, when she was starring in “At the bottom there is room”. His current work is not at all far from acting, because on his social networks he spread that in Spain He is also part of some productions.

Through your account instagram, the interpreter revealed images of a scene in which she appears together with another actor. In the publication she even hears her speaking as Spanish.

Since when has Nataniel Sánchez lived in Spain?

Nathaniel Sanchez She has been in the European country for almost five years, where she is dedicated to dancing, studying singing and interpretation techniques. In addition, she offers virtual classes to young people who want to be actors. It was difficult for her to adapt in the first years, but she never gave up and now she has made some appearances in series in Spain, which lately is releasing great successes that are seen worldwide.

The actress shared her first participation in a Spanish production, in which she played Sandra, a lawyer who talks to a prisoner. It calls her attention to listen to her with the characteristic Spanish lisp. However, this was not so well seen by some of her followers and, above all, in show programs, who criticized her for changing her accent. But she defended herself by assuring that if she had to continue speaking like this to make herself known as an actress, she would do it regardless of what people think.

What do they say to Nataniel Sánchez in the networks?

The praise went over the criticism, and even encouraged her to continue preparing in the Old Continent. “It’s very strange for me to hear you speak like a Spaniard, but your performance makes Peruvians proud, keep climbing”, “Piece of Spanish accent. Ole! Leaving the Peru up high”, “Very good, you are improving your Spanish accent, a very good path for other European films and thus reach Hollywood”, could be read in the comments.

With which actors has Nataniel Sánchez shared the scene?

In his latest publications related to Spanish television series, Nataniel Sánchez labeled the Catalan actor Oriol Ramis already Ruben Medina. With the first, she shared content three days ago and with the second, on January 11.