Saturday, August 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Messi drives a fan who asked him for a kiss crazy to tears, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Messi drives a fan who asked him for a kiss crazy to tears, video

Close


Close

Messi

Fan greets Messi.

Fan greets Messi.

The fanatic could not believe the star’s greeting.

Lionel Messi has generated a storm in Miami since his arrival to play for and Inter, where he is already an idol and figure.

See also  WEC | Fire burns everyone, Ferrari 499P in Pole Position at Sebring

Lionel Messi’s party in Miami continues. Inter qualified for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup this Wednesday by beating Orlando City 3-1, in the first Florida derby for the Argentine star, who scored his second consecutive double.

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

From goal to goal -he already has five in three games- Messi has already become the undisputed idol of fans who now dream of winning this tournament played by teams from the MLS (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league.

fan madness

Messi is a sensation among the fans who follow his track to see where they can share a second close to the idol.

This time a young fan who approached Messi’s car, without imagining what would happen, went viral. Messi not only shook his hand, but greeted him with a kiss, in a very Argentine custom.

The fan went crazy to tears, he couldn’t believe that his idol had greeted him in such a brotherly way, as if they were old acquaintances.

His gesture and his reaction went viral on social media.

See also  The secret is in the shirts.. Paris Saint-Germain reaps the profits of the “Dream Final”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Messi #drives #fan #asked #kiss #crazy #tears #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Councilor accuses mayor of bribery and throws money out the window

Councilor accuses mayor of bribery and throws money out the window

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result