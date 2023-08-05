Messi drives a fan who asked him for a kiss crazy to tears, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fan greets Messi.
Fan greets Messi.
The fanatic could not believe the star’s greeting.
Lionel Messi has generated a storm in Miami since his arrival to play for and Inter, where he is already an idol and figure.
Lionel Messi’s party in Miami continues. Inter qualified for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup this Wednesday by beating Orlando City 3-1, in the first Florida derby for the Argentine star, who scored his second consecutive double.
From goal to goal -he already has five in three games- Messi has already become the undisputed idol of fans who now dream of winning this tournament played by teams from the MLS (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league.
fan madness
Messi is a sensation among the fans who follow his track to see where they can share a second close to the idol.
This time a young fan who approached Messi’s car, without imagining what would happen, went viral. Messi not only shook his hand, but greeted him with a kiss, in a very Argentine custom.
The fan went crazy to tears, he couldn’t believe that his idol had greeted him in such a brotherly way, as if they were old acquaintances.
His gesture and his reaction went viral on social media.
