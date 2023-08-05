Sababá Filho (PC do B), from Cândido Mendes (MA), claims to have received R$ 300,000 to resign from office; head of municipal executive denies

Sababa Filho (PC do B), councilor of the municipality of Cândido Mendes (MA), threw money out the window of the Chamber of Councilors this Friday (4.Aug.2023). The politician claims that the mayor of the city, Jose Bonifácio Rocha de Jesus (PL-MA), offered BRL 300,000 for him to resign from office. The head of the municipal executive denies the accusation.

In a speech during a session in the House, the councilor shows a backpack containing bundles of bills and says he will not resign. Then, Sababá throws the banknotes through the window of the House and people gather to pick up the banknotes.

“Here is my letter, which I am going to tear up. If I were to resign, I would tear up my diploma. I could walk out of here dead, I could be signing my death warrant. All my relatives, take care of your lives. […] What I received to renounce is here inside this backpack and I’m going to throw it out the window. The money of the people, of health, of education has to go to the hands of the people”declared the alderman.

Watch the cutscene (3min35s):

The City Hall of Cândido Mendes said that the councilor’s accusations against the mayor are “unfounded and frivolous” and have the objective of “create a political spectacle with the aim of disrupting the conduct of the mandate” by Jose Bonifácio.

Read the full:

“The City Hall of Cândido Mendes vehemently repudiates the events that took place at the City Council session, where councilor Sababá Filho made unfounded and frivolous accusations against the mayor of this city.

“It is with indignation that we are faced with such statements, stating that he would have received an exorbitant sum to resign from his mandate. We emphasize that this councilor’s attitude in throwing money ballots out the window, even if in a much lower amount than alleged, is an irresponsible and disrespectful act.

“Since the beginning of our mandate, we have always sought to maintain a relationship of respect and independence with the City Council, valuing the autonomy and sovereignty of the legislative branch. What we are witnessing is a clear attempt to destabilize the serious and committed work that has been developed for the good of the city of Cândido Mendes.

“We reiterate that the councilman’s accusations are unfounded and are aimed solely and exclusively at creating a political spectacle with the aim of disrupting the mayor’s mandate. This is a clear political persecution, which is not consistent with democratic principles and respect for the political and institutional process.

“We inform you that all appropriate judicial measures will be taken to clarify the truth and protect the integrity of the mayor and his administration. We will seek to properly verify the facts and hold those involved in the propagation of untrue information accountable.

“We reiterate our commitment to transparency, legality and ethics in our management, and we will not allow defamatory and slanderous actions to harm the development of the municipality.

“The Municipality of Cândido Mendes will continue to work brilliantly on behalf of the population, always seeking the well-being and progress of all citizens of this city.”