DCDU leader Friedrich Merz called on the traffic light factions on Thursday to vote for a Union motion that calls on the federal government to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The “turning point” proclaimed by the Chancellor has so far largely “remained just a word,” said Merz. So far it has not led to any comprehensive action. If you take the mission of “Zeitwende” seriously, “then we still have most of the homework ahead of us.”

The Union's proposal is scheduled to be voted on this Thursday. To the doubters of arms deliveries, Merz said that Germany should have learned from history that appeasing a regime that doesn't follow any rules is of no use. “It causes the opposite of what we want: a life of security and freedom.”

In the Union's motion “For a real turning point in German foreign and security policy,” the MPs are calling for the “immediate delivery” of weapon systems requested and available in Germany for the Ukrainian fight against Russia, including the Taurus cruise missile. Germany should take over European leadership and coordination. Despite the threat from Russia, Germany is far from a “strategic paradigm shift,” the application states. The “turning point” proclaimed by Scholz did not progress beyond the stage of announcement.

FDP politicians and the Greens want to deliver Taurus

The German government has so far refused to deliver weapons with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine because, among other things, it fears that Kiev could use them to attack targets on Russian territory. On the other hand, the ranks of the small coalition partners, the Greens and the FDP, have long been pushing for the Taurus to be delivered to Ukraine.

A motion from the traffic light factions, which calls for the delivery of “long-range weapon systems” but does not explicitly name Taurus, will also be voted on on Thursday.