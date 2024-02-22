More manholes

Ferrari seems to be truly affected by a curse related to manholes in the last months of F1, whether in the championship or in the winter tests. After the case he had seen as protagonist Carlos Sainz in Las Vegasthe morning of Day 2 in pre-season testing in Bahrain has this time involved Charles Leclercand here too with damage to the bottom of the car.

The episode

Shortly before 11:00 Italian time, the session was in fact interrupted with the display of the red flag. At first it was thought that there was debris on the track lost by a car, at least until the episode occurred in curve 11. Hamilton, in tackling the curve, has indeed raised a manhole at the height of the external curb, subsequently hit by the oncoming Leclerc.

Damage to the bottom

For this reason, the session was immediately suspended, with the mechanics of Mercedes and Ferrari immediately working to check for any damage to the bottom of their respective cars. In the control, it was the one who fared the worst SF-24with the team reporting that they had to replace the bottom.

The resumption of tests

An operation that could have brought the Monegasque back on track regularly at the end of the morning session, at least until the decision taken by the FIA ​​to conclude the tests early. The single-seaters, in fact, will start again from 12:00 Italians (2.00 pm local) for the afternoon, in order to verify the safety conditions of the Sakhir track.