Meryl Streep has undoubtedly been the big star of the Princess of Asturias Awards, where she has won over the city of Oviedo with her closeness and friendliness and where on Friday she moved the Campoamor theater with her speech about the gift of empathy. Nobody suspected that this Saturday she was going to once again become the protagonist of news that, because it was unexpected, surprised everyone.

The winner of three Oscars has been separated from the sculptor Don Gummer for more than six years, whom she married 45 years ago and with whom she has four children. This was revealed exclusively by the New York Post’s Page Six gossip portal, citing verbatim statements from a spokesperson for the actress. «Gummer and Streep have been separated for more than six years, but they will always look out for each other. “They have chosen separate lives,” says the aforementioned spokesperson, whose name is not provided.

During her stay these last few days in which Oviedo has revolutionized, Streep, 74, has not been accompanied by her husband, the well-known sculptor Don Gummer, 76. Despite this, the interpreter of ‘Out of Africa’ has not left of wearing his wedding band on his left hand, as could be seen during his vibrant speech at Campoamor.

In fact, the one who accompanied her was her brother, the artist and painter Harry William Streep, who, by the way, was the one who introduced them in New York 45 years ago. According to Page Six, the last time the couple posed together dates back to the 2018 Oscars, in which the veteran actress was competing in what was her 21st nomination in the category of Best Leading Actress for ‘The Pentagon Papers’, award that Frances McDormand finally won for ‘Three Billboards Outside’.

Streep and Gummer are parents of four children, singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40; Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30. They also have five grandchildren.

The couple met in 1978. Gummer’s studio in New York had been run by Meryl’s brother, Harry, a good friend of the sculptor. At Harry’s direction, the actress went to the studio. When Gummer returned from her vacation, he met her, they became inseparable friends and in September of that year they got married.

Both share three properties in Connecticut, New York and Pasadena (California), where the family home is, a thousand-square-meter residence built in a forest, away from prying eyes.