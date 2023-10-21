Live excerpt from the 20th anniversary celebration of Bolsa Família had the first lady taking notes and handing them to the president to include in his speech live on the internet

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, participated, via videoconference, in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Bolsa Família program. While speaking about the fight against hunger, Lula comments on the war between Israel and Hamas and is interrupted by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, 57 years old, who writes and hands him a paper with what appears to be an instruction.

It was the Chief Executive’s first appearance since he underwent two surgeries on September 29. The first lady participated alongside Lula throughout his speech.

Watch (42s):

In the video, it is possible to see that the PT member continues with his speech about the conflict, but consults the note made by Janja. He then cites the number of deaths in the conflict.

Janja’s act was commented on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), a user asked: “The Janja who writes the script!?!”.

The deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) also commented: “Whoever is in charge does not hide!”he wrote on his official profile on X.

RECLUSION AFTER SURGERY

Lula maintained a routine of isolation at Palácio da Alvorada, with the first lady intermediating the PT member’s contacts even with politicians.

The Chief Executive underwent 2 surgical procedures on September 29, at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in Brasília. The PT member was discharged on October 1st, 2 days earlier than expected.

Normally, anyone who contacts Lula by phone needs to call his personal advisor, Valmir Moraes, or his chief of staff, Marco Aurélio Santana Ribeiro. The president does not have his own cell phone.

According to reports collected by Power360 together with members of the government leadership, the first lady, however, has filtered contacts during this period of the president’s recovery. In fact, she herself talks to some politicians who try to speak directly to Lula.