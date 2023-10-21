There was a detail that did not escape the attention of some media specialized in gossip news during Meryl Streep’s (New Jersey, 74 years old) visit to Oviedo to collect the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts: the actress was not accompanied by the one she has was her husband of 45 years, the sculptor Don Gummer, who is also the father of her four children, but she was arm in arm with her brother, the artist and painter Harry William Streep. Today, the American newspaper Page Six revealed the reason for this notable absence: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and although they will always take care of each other, they have chosen different paths,” a spokesperson for the couple communicated to the aforementioned newspaper.

The news has caused a stir, especially after her visit to Oviedo, where the actress took a mass bath in honor of her entire career. Also because the performer and the sculptor were considered one of the most solid couples in the industry, which year after year appeared on lists of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood.

More information

The couple said ‘I do’ in 1978, shortly after her brother introduced them. Previously, the actress had maintained a relationship with fellow actor John Cazale, a regular in Francis Ford Coppola’s films (she appeared in both The conversationfrom 1974, as in The Godfather and The Godfather II) who was diagnosed with lung cancer and died in 1978. After Cazale’s death, Streep left the house they shared, because she could not bear the loss. By chance, Gummer, a friend of her brother, offered him her apartment in New York, since the sculptor traveled a lot for work and had it empty. It didn’t take long for the spark to arise, and in the fall of 1978, they married.

At that time, the American tabloids were harsh with the actress’s decision, and did not predict a long marriage for the young couple. They were wrong. The couple has four children: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 32. All of the children have continued the family artistic tradition: Henry is a singer-songwriter and the three daughters have tried their hand at the world of interpretation.

In an interview with the magazine Vogue from the year 2002, and recovered today by Page Six, Meryl Streep was asked about the secret of her long marriage: “Good will and willingness and giving in, as well as keeping quiet from time to time. There is no roadmap for how to start a family: it is always a negotiation. But I have a primary need to work and create bonds of love in my life,” the actress responded.

The last time the couple was seen in public was at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. The actress was nominated for her role in the film The Pentagon files, directed by Steven Spielberg, although the statuette finally went to Frances McDormand for her performance in Three advertisements on the outskirts.