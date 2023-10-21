Battlefield 2042 seems to have regained the favor of the players. In fact, in the last 24 hours, the shooter has obtained a peak of exactly 102,000 online userseven higher than the peak of last 24 hours of games like Cyberpunk 2077, War Thunder, Team Fortress 2, Call of Duty, Warframe, EA FC Sports 24 and more.

The shooter it has not yet passed its peak launch, equal to 105,397, but it does not seem impossible that he will be able to do so soon given that a few days ago it reached 104,475. At the time of writing we are in the phase of the day during which the number of players grows (11:00 UTC) until reaching the peak (between 13 and 14 UTC). Since it is the weekend, it is possible that a new peak will be reached between today and tomorrow.