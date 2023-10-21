Battlefield 2042 seems to have regained the favor of the players. In fact, in the last 24 hours, the shooter has obtained a peak of exactly 102,000 online userseven higher than the peak of last 24 hours of games like Cyberpunk 2077, War Thunder, Team Fortress 2, Call of Duty, Warframe, EA FC Sports 24 and more.
The shooter it has not yet passed its peak launch, equal to 105,397, but it does not seem impossible that he will be able to do so soon given that a few days ago it reached 104,475. At the time of writing we are in the phase of the day during which the number of players grows (11:00 UTC) until reaching the peak (between 13 and 14 UTC). Since it is the weekend, it is possible that a new peak will be reached between today and tomorrow.
What changes between today’s data and that of a few days ago
As you may remember, a few days ago we shared Battlefield 2042 data, reporting a peak of 88,000 users. The growth of the last few days may not seem like a notable change compared to these figures, but it must be considered that until October 16, 2023 the game was free to play.
The fact that in recent days he has maintained around 100,000 players online (daily peak) is notable and means that many players have returned to Battlefield 2042 or that new players who tried the game during the free period have purchased the game. Certainly the 84% discount and the new Season 6 content helped.
