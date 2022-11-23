Fans asked for it and Netflix will make it happen. “Merlina”the new television series of “Los locos Addams”, is about to reach streaming, this time with the leading presence of Jenna Ortega in the role of the shadowy daughter of Morticia and Gomez. If you do not want to miss the launch of the program, in the following lines we leave you more information.

“Merlina” – official trailer

When does the Merlina series come out on Netflix?

“Merlina” will arrive on Netflix this Wednesday, November 23 . What will it be about? It will be a story of young Addams’s student years as she tries to solve a mysterious case, in which her parents were involved more than 20 years ago.

The nature of this production will show the most twisted side of the protagonist, while integrating overtones of supernatural terror.

What time does “Merlina” come out on Netflix?

If you live in Peru, you can see the episodes of “Merlina” from 2.00 am Here, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico: 1.00 a.m.

Colombia, Ecuador: 2.00 am

Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela: 3.00 am

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am on November 24.

Tim Burton makes his entry to Netflix with a series about the Addams family. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

“Merlina” – official synopsis

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult television series described as a supernatural mystery that traces Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. He attempts to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder wave that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that engulfed his parents 25 years ago, all while navigating his highly tangled new relationships in Nevermore.

“Merlina” on Netflix – cast

Jenna Ortega as Merlina Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Lucas

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill.