The most used password worldwide in 2022 is “password”, English word for “password”, according to a survey by cybersecurity company NordPass.

This password has been used 4.9 million times, and it can be cracked in less than a second. All 10 of the most used passwords in the world are weak, as you can see below:

1. password – hacked in less than 1 second

2. 123456 – hacked in less than 1 second

3. 123456789 – hacked in less than 1 second

4. guest – hacked in 10 seconds

5. qwerty – hacked in less than 1 second

6. 12345678 – hacked in less than 1 second

7. 111111 – hacked in less than 1 second

8. 12345 – hacked in less than 1 second

9. col123456 – hacked in 11 seconds

10. 123123 – hacked in less than 1 second

NordPass also found that movie releases influence password creation as well as apps. The password “tinder” was used 36,384 times worldwide, while “batman” appeared 2,562,776 times, “euphoria” 53,993 times and “enchantment” 10,808 times.

In Brazil, the most popular passwords are as weak as the global ones. At the top of the ranking, “123456” appears, the second most used password in the world. In second place in the country, appears “Brazil”. See the top 10:

1. 123456

2. Brazil

3. 123456789

4. 12345

5. 12345678

6. 102030

7. smart2020

8. master

9. 1234

10. 123

How to create a strong password

If you use any of the passwords mentioned above, the best thing to do is change your password, as they are all weak and offer no security. Here are some tips to protect yourself:

– Create complex passwords, with at least 12 characters and a variety of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols;

– Use a different password for each online account;

– Check frequently which online services you still use and delete accounts on unused websites or apps;

– Update your passwords frequently;

– Use a secure password manager to create and store passwords.