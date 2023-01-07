After a long wait, finally Netflix confirmed that “Merlina” will have season 2. The series starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton achieved streaming success in 2022, for which fans demanded more chapters. As the weeks went by, this did not happen and more than one was worried.

With doubts about the continuation of “wednesday”, a rumor increased concern: Amazon would take over the series by having the rights to “The Addams Family”. This was because in 2022 the company bought MGM, a studio that owned this and more characters.

“Merlina” was the most successful Netflix series in 2022. Photo: Netflix

Now, we know that both companies reached an agreement and “Merlina 2” is a fact. With fans excited by the news, who also spoke up was Jenna Ortega. The actress used her social networks to send a message to her followers.

The “Merlina” actress shared a message with her followers after season 2 was confirmed. @jennaortega

“Thank you to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This whole thing has been pretty surreal,” she posted.

Confirmation of “Merlina”, season 2

When will season 2 of “Merlina” premiere?

After it was revealed that the series will continue, “Merlina 2” is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2023 or early 2024.