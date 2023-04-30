Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Saturday about her life after retirement from political life.

In front of a sold-out hall, Merkel, 68, spoke to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, editor-in-chief of the weekly Die Zeit. And she said, during the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Leipzig Book Fair, that she is now working side by side with her office manager for a long time to write her memoirs.

The memoirs will include talk about her childhood and roots in the former East Germany, her period as chancellor of Germany, as well as her current life.

The former chancellor seeks to give an in-depth look at her life and tenure in these memoirs.

Merkel added, “This requires clarity and focus,” indicating that now, after the end of her term, she is fine and “satisfied with her life’s course.”

The visit of the former advisor to the book fair in Leipzig aroused the interest of many visitors to the fair.

Merkel said, smiling, that she was making progress on her way to becoming an out-of-service chancellor, adding, “I can’t walk the streets without people recognizing me.”