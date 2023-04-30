Independiente Santa Fe turned the page. After their heavy defeat against Águilas Doradas in the middle of the week, the Bogotá team roared again and defeated Deportes Tolima 2-0 yesterday, in El Campín, to partially enter the top eight of the League.

Santa Fe is among the eight

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME

From the first minute, the lion went on the hunt. With the Argentine Fabián Sambueza as the axis, Harold Rivera’s team launched the attack on the grass of El Campín. Despite the poor condition of the pitch, the Bogota team scored more than 10 shots on goal in just the first half. In fact, when it seemed that the goal defended by Christian Vargas seemed to close before the dominance of the cardinals, the experienced Hugo Rodallega managed to score, in the 36th minute, after an error in the defense of Tolima.

In the second part, the game was much calmer. Santa Fe, without shining, increased the difference with a goal from Jhojan Torres (81′) against a Tolima decimated by injuries and directed from the line by the interim Miguel Augusto Prince, while the Argentine Juan Cruz Real formally takes charge of the squad .

With this victory, Santa Fe is ranked sixth in the table. With four games pending (against Millonarios, away, next Sunday; Nacional, at home, pending on the 13th date; Atlético Huila, at home; and Once Caldas, away), Harold Rivera’s team is counting to stay between those classified to the final phase of the tournament. This, while he continues to fight in the Copa Sudamericana, in which he will play this Thursday, against Universitario, from Peru. In this international tournament, Tolima, practically eliminated from the League, will play on Tuesday against Sao Paulo.

