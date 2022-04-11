The electrified range of Mercedes-Benz does not stop its growth. In fact, in the first three months of 2022, the EQ family of the Stella brand has seen a surge in sales, which have almost tripled compared to the same period last year. The electric EQA, EQS and EQC have driven this increase, so much so that together with the plug-in hybrid models of the Mercedes brand they have reached 67,800 registrations. Of these, 21,900 were represented by 100% electric models, for one 210% growth compared to the same quarter of 2021.

“In a difficult first quarter, we were able to triple our sales of battery electric vehicles and achieved stellar results with our high-end vehicle segment. – commented Britta Seeger, member of the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and head of marketing and sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars – The strong demand currently being experienced for our electrified vehicles in all segments and markets shows that customers want our electric and plug-in hybrid models. And with the launch of ours new EQS SUV on April 19th we will further accelerate our transformation ”. As for the thermal range, however, the best-selling model by Mercedes-Benz in the first quarter of 2022 was the SUV GLC, which exceeded 100,000 copies delivered. Recall that next June the same model will debut in a renewed guise.

As for the individual markets, despite the geopolitical uncertainties and the uncertain situation related to the semiconductor supply, Mercedes-Benz sales in the Asian region were 249,000 units, with Korea having its highest-ever car registrations ever in March and the China which instead due to the recent situation linked to Covid-19 recorded a decrease of 14%. In Europe, however, registrations reached 151,000 vehicles, with Germany accounting for a third of deliveries. Finally, in North America, 70,700 cars were sold by the German brand,