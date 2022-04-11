“Opponents wanted”one of the titles in the sports pages of today’s edition of The Republic. There Ferrari with Charles Leclerc in Melbourne he dominated the weekend, getting pole position and then leading the race from the first to the last lap, showing a perfect tire management to the point that Charles Leclerc signed the fastest lap of the Grand Prix all last of the 58 sessions available. Mercedes took a few steps forward without bringing big news, while Red Bull instead of being a threat to F1-75 had to defend itself from the W13 with Sergio Perez, while Max Verstappen for the second time in three races did not even reach the finish line at due to reliability issues.

“Ferrari today is in another championship”, the words of the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the end of the Grand Prix, declarations with which the number one of Ferrari Mattia Binotto disagrees completely: “If I look at the classification, I couldn’t expect these results after three races. We came out well from Australia, it was a clear victory, but that doesn’t mean that this is our value. We managed, in difficult track conditions, to arrange the car better than the others. However, I expect a strong Red Bull from the next races. They are pushing and developing, it will be a tight fight “the words of the team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello reported by today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera.

If in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah during the evaluation phase of the final set-up, Ferrari had been too conservative, avoiding ‘unloading’ to preserve the tires, a choice that did not pay off because the hard compound held up in the race and so Verstappen with a Red Bull more discharged was able to attack Leclerc, in Australia in Melbourne Ferrari immediately focused on what would have been the critical issues in the race by setting an exceptional set-up. “Melbourne is not an easy track to find the balance between slow and fast corners. We concentrated on safeguarding the rear tires and we realized already on Friday that with the medium-sized tires the front left tire is starting to suffer from graining. We worked on this “added Binotto as highlighted by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.