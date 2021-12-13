The shortage of microchips and semiconductors continues to rage against Mercedes. The German carmaker has announced plans to extend a regular maintenance period scheduled for the end of the year at its plant in Hungary. up to a month’s time. “Adapting to the constantly evolving parts supply situation, the Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemet will change its production plans from week 50 of the calendar”explains Daimler.

Mercedes will therefore take advantage of this prolonged closure of the doors to better take care of the works of maintenance and reconstruction at the plant located in central Hungary, which employed around 4,400 employees last year and which started production of the 100% electric EQB model at the end of October. During this period of interruption of work, which will last at least until next January 12, workers will be paid the basic salary and all necessary allowances. It is not the first time that the Kecskemet plant has been forced to close its doors due to the crisis that hit the automotive sector in Hungary: in all of 2020 160,000 cars left the assembly lines of the Hungarian site, let’s see if in this 2021 the data will be better or worse. In any case, it is a question of a national problem, given that during the year also Audi and Suzuki were forced to stop production for a certain period of time in their respective Hungarian plants.