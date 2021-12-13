Proxy commissions, the Guardia di Finanza searches the offices of Pietro Chiodi, a sports agent linked to Ramadani. The accusation is of tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering

After the investigation into the alleged fictitious capital gains which mainly concerns the Juventus another scandal upsets Italian football. There Finance Police of Milan is searching the offices of the sports agent Pietro Chiodi, linked to the Albanian super prosecutor Fali Ramadani, which follows several players of A league including the defender of the Naples Kalidou Koulibaly. Both are under investigation for tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering as part of an investigation into the failure to declare to the tax authorities the proceeds of commissions to agents in the trading of players.

The financiers, by delegation of the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, are also acquiring documentation of an IT nature in the offices of 11 companies in A league. It is about Juventus, Turin, Inter, Milan, Hellas Verona, Spal, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Frosinone And Naples. The clubs are not under investigation but have been involved as third parties as they may have documents useful for the investigation. This was confirmed by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office.