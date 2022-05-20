After the rookies De Vries, Vips and Kubica were allowed to drive in the first practice, we now see the usual drivers in their cars again for this 2nd free practice of the GP of Spain 2022.

When the drivers do their laps on the soft tires, we can see who is fastest on a fast lap. Not only the Ferraris are doing good business, Mercedes is also fast. The team has brought an upgrade package to Barcelona for this GP and it seems to be paying off.

Also later in practice, when the drivers are driving the race simulations, the speed is there for Hamilton and Russell. They drive about the same lap times as Ferrari. However, Charles Leclerc reports on the on-board radio that his tires are quickly becoming tattered. Mercedes even seems to have a chance this weekend.

2nd free practice of the Spanish GP 2022

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Saturday 21 May 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Race: 3:00 PM